Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Issues Guidelines, Urges Citizens to Celebrate Eco-Friendly Way

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced guidelines for Mumbaikars to celebrate the most awaited festival of Ganeshotsav. The civic body encourages its citizens to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner to reduce damage to Mother Earth.

In its guidelines, BMC argued that citizens should use Shadu mati (natural clay) idols and smaller idols and try to do immersions at home to avoid traffic jams and water pollution. The civic body asked devotees to avoid PoP (Plaster of Paris) Ganesha idols, chemicals, paints, and non-biodegradable decorative items, which take time to recycle and have a bad impact on the climate.

Guidelines for Ganpati Mandals in Mumbai

BMC has offered a dedicated online booking facility for the registration of Ganpati Mandals across city for management during the immersion to conduct smooth rituals at the immersion sites. To avoid overcrowding and vehicular traffic, mandals and individuals can book a slot through the official website.

The BMC appealed citizens to immerse Ganesha idols to their nearby artificial ponds, which has been set up across the city for the convenience of Mumbaikars. This will also reduce rush at natural water bodies, including beaches, lakes and rivers.

Organisers were asked to follow the guidelines during the Ganpati processions, avoid loud noises to curb noise pollution, manage the crowd with Mandal volunteers to curb traffic jams, and help Mumbai Traffic Police.

BMC said to follow instructions while segregating waste. The civic body asked devotees to dump flowers, garlands, and other offerings at designated places and not throw them in water bodies during immersion. Non-biodegradable items should be disposed of separately to facilitate recycling.

BMC said directives from Supreme Court of India and Bombay High Court should be follow during the festival celebration, breaking guidelines may attract penalties.