Mumbai: Gangster Wanted in Jammu Arrested by Crime Branch in Bandra, Sent to J&K Police

A wanted gangster in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the Mumbai Police in Bandra, a crime branch official said on Wednesday. The crime branch of the Mumbai Police handed him over to the Jammu and Kashmir police. Police said that the suspect, who is identified as Royal Manjit Singh, was on the run after the Bus Stand Police in Jammu booked him allegedly for running an organised crime syndicate. He was booked under sections 111 (organised crime), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 by the police.

The crime branch official said, “We picked him up based on specific information and handed him over to the J&K police.” The officer further added that he is also involved in around 20 crimes, like murder, drug smuggling, and extortion.

Singh is also an accused of the murder of Rajesh Dogra. Dogra was murdered by a few gang members. Dogra was also a gangster. He was murdered on a busy road in Mohali in Punjab, last year. Singh was hired by the Bakra gang to kill Dogra, police said.

Singh is also accused of killing Amandeep Kaur, the son of former National Conference (NC) Member of Legislative Assembly Deepinder Kour.

Singh has been taken to Jammu by the J&K police after they obtained his transit remand from a local court in Mumbai.