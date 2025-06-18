Mumbai: Ghatkopar Businessman Duped of Rs 2 Lakh on Pretext of Insurance Discount

A businessman from Ghatkopar was allegedly duped of over ₹2 lakh by a fraudster who promised a discount on his insurance premium. The victim, Rajesh Tiwari, has lodged a complaint at the Ghatkopar police station, following which an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

According to the complaint, Tiwari, a resident of Ghatkopar, holds a policy with a private insurance company and has been regularly paying premiums for several years. However, this year, he had not yet paid the due premium when he received a phone call two days ago from an unknown person claiming to be a representative of the insurance company.

The caller allegedly provided details about the premium and lured Tiwari with a promise of a discount if the payment was made immediately. Believing the offer to be genuine, Tiwari transferred ₹2.03 lakh to the bank account shared by the accused.

After the payment, Tiwari checked the insurance portal to verify the transaction but found no record of the premium being paid. He then contacted the insurance company directly and realised that he had been cheated.

Subsequently, Tiwari approached the Ghatkopar police and registered a formal complaint. Police have registered a case of cheating and initiated a probe to trace the accused.