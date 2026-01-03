Mumbai: Husband-Wife Duo Accused of Duping Buyer by Hiding Multiple Loans on Flat

A case of cheating involving around ₹74 lakh has come to light in the Santacruz area, where a husband and wife allegedly duped a businessman by concealing information about multiple loans taken on the same flat and proceeding with a sale transaction. The Vakola Police have registered a cheating case against the accused couple. They have been identified as Anand Virendra Chakravarti alias Raj and his wife Ritu Anand Chakravarti. Police said the duo will be questioned soon, following which further legal action will be initiated.

The complainant, Dipak Shah, is a businessman residing in Santacruz with his family and runs a key manufacturing business. As his existing residence was small, Shah was looking to purchase a larger flat. In February 2023, a broker introduced him to Anand Chakravarti, who owned a flat in Sujata Apartment at Santacruz and was willing to sell it. As the flat was located close to Shah’s place of business, he decided to purchase it after inspection.

Since Shah intended to avail a home loan for the purchase, he applied to a private bank, which sanctioned a loan of ₹1 crore. Subsequently, a deal was finalised between the two parties at approximately ₹1.75 crore, and an agreement was executed. As per the agreement, Shah made payments amounting to ₹73,31,970 in instalments to Anand and Ritu Chakravarti between July and October 2023.

While proceeding with the loan formalities, Shah learnt that three separate loans had already been taken on the same flat from a private bank, totalling ₹1.11 crore. On being confronted, Anand Chakravarti assured Shah that he would clear all the loans and hand over possession of the flat.

As a society No Objection Certificate (NOC) was required for the loan process, Shah repeatedly requested the same, but Anand allegedly avoided providing it on various pretexts. Upon making inquiries with the housing society, Shah discovered that the Chakravartis had outstanding dues of ₹2,32,970 towards the society. Shah paid the pending amount to the society office to clear the dues.

Despite this, Anand and Ritu Chakravarti continued to delay the registration of the flat and failed to clear the loans. During this period, the accused had also rented out the flat to another person, who refused to vacate the premises after paying rent.

Police said the accused deliberately suppressed information about the three existing loans on the flat and fraudulently carried out the sale transaction, thereby misappropriating nearly ₹74 lakh from the complainant. After realising the fraud, Shah lodged a complaint with the Vakola Police.

Following verification of the complaint, the police registered a case of cheating against the couple. Further investigation in the matter is underway, police added.