Mumbai: Kurla Scrap Dealer Duped of ₹35.58 Lakh in Pune Hotel AC Scrap Deal

A scrap trader from Kurla has lodged a complaint alleging that he was cheated of ₹35,58,000 in the name of a hotel AC scrap deal in Pune. The complainant, Imran Abdul Khan, has alleged Karim Khan and his son Ahmed Khan of swindling him of the amount.

According to Imran, his father’s friend, Sajid Shaikh, had introduced him to Karim and Ahmed, describing them as scrap businessmen who offered profitable deals. In 2023, Imran had partnered with Karim in a chemical factory scrap deal in Goa, where he made good profits. This earlier transaction helped Karim gain his trust.

In March 2024, Karim proposed selling AC scrap from a seven-star hotel in Pune. The deal was settled at ₹61 lakh for 595 indoor and 85 outdoor AC units. Imran was called to Pune by Karim and Ahmed to inspect the scrap, after which they asked him to make advance payments.

Trusting them, Imran, through his business partner Tanveer Ibrahim Shaikh, transferred ₹35,58,000 in multiple instalments into the account of Karim’s firm, National Scrap Traders. In addition, he handed over ₹11 lakh in cash via Sajid, which Karim himself acknowledged.

However, despite repeated assurances, the scrap was never delivered. Karim and Ahmed allegedly kept delaying, citing issues with the hotel management or demanding more money. Later, Ahmed informed Imran that his father had already sold the scrap to someone else. When Imran demanded a refund, they refused and stopped answering his calls.

On 8 August 2025, Imran lodged a police complaint, stating that Karim and Ahmed had conspired to win his trust, extracted lakhs of rupees, and failed to provide the promised scrap. He has sought strict legal action against the accused.