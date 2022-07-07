Mumbai Local Mega Block: Two-hour special block on Harbor line

A dilapidated wall near the Masjid railway station in Mumbai collapsed. The incident happened this morning. As a result, local traffic was running 15 minutes late in the morning. A special mega block is being taken up on the harbor line of the Central Railway to remove part of this dilapidated wall. Trains will not be available on the harbor route between CSMT and Wadala during this emergency block. The time of the block will be announced shortly. Passengers on the harbor route between the blocks were allowed to travel on the mainline from Kurla, Dadar, Central Railway said.

on harbour line were restored within 15 minutes. The BMC was appraised of the incidence who have advised to remove the balance portion of the structure to avoid traffic disruption. All assistance shall be provided to BMC by Railway for removal of this unsafe structure. (2/4) — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 7, 2022