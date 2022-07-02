Mumbai local train mega block on Central line; check out details

The state has received torrential rains in the last two days. Traffic jams have been reported in many parts of the state. Railways has taken special traffic and power block to start girder work for pedestrian bridge at Badlapur on Sunday.

Central Railway Mumbai Division has taken special traffic and power block to launch girders for construction of 6 meter wide foot over bridge (FOB) at Badlapur station. This block will be on 3.7.2022 from 10.50 am to 01.10 pm on the up and down route between Ambernath and Wangani.

Down local trains from Kalyan to Ambernath / Badlapur / Karjat from 10.13 am to 1.26 pm and up suburban trains departing from Badlapur from 10.26 am to 1.22 pm will be canceled. No suburban service will be available between Ambernath and Karjat during the block period.

- 17032 Hyderabad - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express and 11014 Coimbatore - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will be diverted via Karjat - Panvel - Diva. For trains going to Kalyan, these trains will be given a double stop at Diva and will arrive 15 to 20 minutes later than the scheduled time.

