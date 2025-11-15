Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on November 16, 2025: Services to Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines on Sunday

Mega Block November 16, 2025 - Mumbai Local Train: Local train services on the Central, Western, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour lines will be affected due to a scheduled mega block on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The block has been planned for maintenance work. Services on the Uran line will remain normal, as no block has been announced. Passengers have been advised to check train timings, plan their travel in advance, and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Western Line: Ram Mandir – Borivali Up and Down Fast Lines from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

To carry out maintenance work on tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be imposed on the Up Fast line between Borivali and Ram Mandir, and on the Down Fast line between Ram Mandir and Goregaon stations from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on Sunday, 16th November 2025.

During the block, all Up Fast line trains will run on the Up Slow line between Borivali and Andheri stations. Similarly, all Down Fast line trains will run on the Down Slow line between Andheri and Goregaon stations.

Some suburban Up and Down trains will remain cancelled during the block. Additionally, some Andheri and Borivali trains will operate only up to Goregaon on the Harbour line.

Central Line: CSMT Mumbai – Vidyavihar UP and DOWN slow lines from 10:55 AM to 3:55 PM

Down slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10:48 hrs to 15:45 hrs will be diverted onto the down fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations. They will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla stations and will be re-diverted onto the down slow line at Vidyavihar station.

Up slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10:19 hrs to 15:52 hrs will be diverted onto the up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations. They will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla stations.

Harbour Line: Vashi – Panvel Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM

Up Harbour line services towards CSMT departing Panvel from 10:33 hrs to 15:49 hrs and Down Harbour line services to Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT from 9:45 hrs to 15:12 hrs will remain cancelled.

Trans-Harbour Line: Only Thane – Vashi Operational from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM

Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11:02 hrs to 15:53 hrs and Down Trans-Harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10:01 hrs to 15:20 hrs will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will operate on the CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period. Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations during the block.