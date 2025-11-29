Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on November 30, 2025: Services to Be Disrupted on Central and Harbour Lines On Sunday

Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) impose a mega block on weekends to perform essential work related to track alignment, signalling, overhead equipment wire and other work on Central, Harbour and Western lines. However, there will be no block on the Western line on Sunday, November 30.

Central Line

Local train services will be disrupted on the Central line due to the Sunday megablock between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar on both Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm. Therefore, slow trains departing from CSMT from 10.48 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on the Down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar stations.

These trains will halt at Bycull, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on the Down slow line at Vidyavihar station. UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 am to 15.52 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT railway stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Harbour Lind

CR to impose a mega block on Sunday on the Harbour Line. Local services from Panvel Up and Down Harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. UP Harbour line services towards CSMT departing Panvel from 10.33 hrs to 15.49 hrs and DOWN Harbour line services to Belapur/ Panvel departing CSMT from 9.45 hrs to 15.12 hrs will remain cancelled.

Trans-harbour Line

Services between Thane and Vashi railway station will be operational on Sunday from 11.05 am and 4.05 pm. Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm, and Down Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 hrs to 15.20 hrs will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will be run on the CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period. Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Western Line

No mega block on Western line this Sunday, rather, for the convenience of participants of Mumbai Cyclothon 2025, Western Railway will run two special local trains at 01.30 AM & 03.00 AM on 30th November, 2025, from Virar to Bandra. Participants of the Cyclothon have permission to carry the bicycles in the following special trains.

Meanwhile, a Jumbo Block of 4 hours will be taken from 12.05 pm to 04:15 pm during the intervening night of Saturday (November 29) and Sunday (November 30) on Up and Down Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations for maintenance of track, signalling and overhead equipment. During the block, all Fast line trains will run on the Slow line between Santacruz and Churchgate stations.