Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on September 28, 2025: Services to Be Affected On Central and Western Lines On Sunday

This weekend, the Railway has announced a mega block on Central, Western and Trans-Harbour lines to carry out maintenance work such as track alignments, signalling and overhead wire. This Sunday (September 28), there will be approximately 5 hours of block during these hours. Mumbai local train services will remain suspended or will run behind schedule.

Central Line

Central Railway (CR) has announced a Sunday megablock for 5 hours between Karjat and Khopoli on both Up and Down lines from 11.20 am to 4.20 pm. The block will be crucial to carry out pre-non-interlocking works at Karjat station in connection with Karjat yard remodelling work.

Local train services between Karjat and Khopoli will not be available during the block period. Trains from Khopoli between 11.20 am and 12.40 pm and 2.55 pm will remain cancelled. Locals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Khopoli at 12.20 will be short-terminated at Karjat station. Services from Karjat to Khopoli between 12 pm and 1.15 pm and 3.39 pm will remain cancelled too.

Western Line

Western Railway to impose restrictions on this Sunday between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station on both Up and Down slow lines from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm. To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, Sunday megablock of 5 hours.

During the block period, all slow-line local trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Due to this, some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be short-terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station.

Trans-Harbour Line

Trains between Thane, Vashi and Nerul will remain cancelled on both Up and Down lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Services from Panvel station to Thane Up from 11.02 am to 4.26 pm and trains towards Panvel leaving Thane station from 10.01 am to 4.24 pm will remain suspended.

Note: No Sunday block on Harbour and Uran lines.