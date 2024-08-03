Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Affected After Boulders Fall on Track Between Igatpuri and Kasara Stations

Mumbai local train services were affected on the central line after several boulders slid from a mountain and fell on the tracks between Igatpuri and Kasara stations in the early hours of Saturday, August 3. The boulder fell inside a tunnel in the ghat section, bringing the movement of trains on the middle line to a halt.

Boulders fell on the railway track between Kasara and Igatpuri stations under the Central Railway. There are three lines on the route, one line is affected due to boulders but the remaining two lines are functioning so there is no impact on rail traffic on this line, said Central Railway public relations officer (PRO) on Saturday.

Due to this, holiday makers travelling to Igatpuri for the weekend will be upset after this news. However, this is not the single case of Central Line malfunction in the signalling system that resulted in the bunching of local trains on the tracks. Local trains to Badlapur, Karjat and Khopoli were disrupted.