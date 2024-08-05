Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Affected Between Thakurli and Kalyan Due to Technical Reasons

A technical issue has disrupted the train services on the downward line between Thakurli and Kalyan. The problem was first reported at 14:28, leading to significant delays and inconvenience for commuters in the affected area. The central railway technical team has been promptly mobilized and is working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

According to reports, , there was a breakdown of the OHE (Overhead Electrification) wire near Kilometer 49 on the down slow line between Thakurli and Kalyan railway stations, causing disruption on the up slow line as well. There is a heavy crowd of passengers at Thakurli railway station, and appropriate police arrangements have been made.

Due to a Technical issue between Thakurli and Kalyan down through line is affected from 14:28

our technical team are working on it to resume service. inconvenience caused is regretted. @Central_Railway — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 5, 2024

Temporary measures and alternative arrangements are being put in place to mitigate the impact on commuters. The Central Railway network, which operates over 1,800 suburban services across four corridors—Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Belapur-Uran—carries around 40 lakh commuters daily. The incident highlights the critical role of signalling systems in maintaining the efficiency and reliability of suburban train services.

