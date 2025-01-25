Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Special Mid-Night Block in Central and Harbour Lines on These Dates

Central Railway (CR) announced a special mid-night block in Central and Harbour lines to carry out reconstruction work of the second span of the Carnac Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid stations. This will affect late-night services over the next two weekends.

The first-midnight block will take place on January 25 from 11.30 pm to 5.30 am. During this period of time, suburban local train services will be suspended between Byculla and CSMT on the Main Line and between Wadala Road and CSMT on the Harbour Line.

The last train service on the Main Line from CSMT to Titwala will leave at 10:50 pm, and the first train after the block to Ambarnath will depart at 5:40 am. On the Harbour Line, the last train to Panvel will depart at 10:58 pm, and the first after the block will leave at 6 am.

The second block is on January 26 and 27. The last local train will run from 12:30 am to 3:30 am, with a similar train. The last Main Line train from CSMT to Karjat will leave at 12:12 am, and the first after the block will depart at 4:47 am. Suspensions. On Harbour Line, the last Panvel-bound train will leave at 12:13 am, and the first after the block will leave at 4:52 am. Several long-distance trains will be cancelled or short-terminated.

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate 5 Special Traffic & Power blocks for launching of open web girders for the reconstruction of Carnac ROB (Span-2) between CSMT-Masjid stations at KM 0/1-2 on the CSMT-Kalyan section on the following dates:

Block 1 - mid-night of January 25 and 26.

Block 2 - mid-night of January 26 and 27.

Block 3 - mid-night of January 31 and February 1.

Block 4 - mid-night of February 1 and 2.

Block 5 - mid-night of February 2 and 3.

The Blocks Will Be Operated as Under:

BLOCK - 1

Date of Block: 25/26.01.2025 (Saturday/Sunday Night time).

Duration of Block: 23.30 hrs to 05.30 hrs (6 hours).

Traffic Block Section:

UP & DOWN SLOW Lines and UP & DOWN FAST Lines - Between Byculla and CSMT (excluding both stations).

UP & DOWN HARBOUR Lines - Between Vadala Road and CSMT (excluding both stations).

Working of Suburban Trains During the Block Period:

Suburban services will not be available between Byculla & CSMT stations on the MAIN line and Vadala Road & CSMT stations on the HARBOUR line during the block period.

UP and DOWN suburban services on MAIN Line will be short-terminated/originate at Thane, Kurla, Parel and Byculla stations.

UP and DOWN suburban services on the HARBOUR Line will be short-terminated/originate at Vadala Road station.

Details of Last Local Before the Block on Main Line:

On Down Slow line-for Titwala-departing CSMT at 22.50 hrs & arriving at Titwala at 00.33 hours.

On Down Fast line-for Kasara-departing CSMT at 22.47 hrs & arriving in Kasara at 01.12 hours.

On UP Slow line-for CSMT-departing Kalyan at 21.16 hrs & arriving at CSMT at 22.45 hours.

On UP Fast line-for CSMT-departing Kalyan at 22.02 hrs & arriving at CSMT at 23.04 hours.

Details of First Local After the Block on Main Line:

On Down Slow line-for Ambarnath-departing CSMT at 05.40 hrs & arriving at Ambarnath at 07.23 hours.

On Down Fast line-for Karjat-departing CSMT at 05.46 hrs & arriving at Karjat at 07.43 hours.

On UP Slow line-for CSMT-departing Thane at 04.48 hrs & arriving CSMT at 05.46 hours.

On UP Fast line-for CSMT-departing Thane at 05.08 hrs & arriving CSMT at 05.52 hours.

Details of Last Local before the block on Harbour Line:

On Down line for Panvel-departing CSMT at 22.58 hrs & arriving Panvel at 00.18 hours.

On Down line for Goregaon-departing CSMT at 22.54 hrs & arriving Goregaon at 23.49 hours.

On UP line-for CSMT-departing Panvel at 21.39 hrs & arriving CSMT at 22.58 hours.

On UP line-for CSMT-departing Bandra at 22.24 hrs & arriving CSMT at 22.54 hours.

Details of First Local after the block on Harbour Line:

On Down line-for Panvel-departing CSMT at 06.00 hrs & arriving at Panvel at 07.20 hours.

On Down line for Goregaon -departing CSMT at 05.50 hrs & arriving Goregaon at 06.44 hours.

On UP line-for CSMT-departing Belapur at 04.53 hrs & arriving CSMT at 05.56 hours.

On UP line-for CSMT-departing Goregaon at 05.05 hrs & arriving CSMT at 06.00 hours.

Short Termination of UP Mail/Express Trains at Dadar:

1. 12870 Howrah-CSMT Exp JCO 24.01.2025.

2. 12052 Madgaon-CSMT Exp JCO 25.01.2025.

3. 11058 Amritsar-CSMT Exp JCO 24.01.2025.

4. 22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Exp JCO 25.01.2025.

5. 11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Exp JCO 24.01.2025.

6. 12810 Howrah-CSMT Exp JCO 24.01.2025.

7. 12134 Mangaluru-CSMT Exp JCO 25.01.2025.

8. 12702 Hyderabad-CSMT EXP JCO 25.01.2025.

9. 11402 Balharshah-CSMT Exp JCO 25.01.2025.

10. 22158 MGR Chennai Central-CSMT Exp JCO 25.01.2025.

11. 12112 Amravati-CSMT Exp JCO 25.01.2025.

Short Origination of DN Mail/Express Trains from Dadar:

1. 11057 CSMT- Amritsar Exp JCO 25.01.2025 at 23.48 Hours.

2. 22177 CSMT-Varanasi Exp JCO 26.01.2025 at 00.30 hours

Following Trains Will Depart Late by 20 to 30 minutes from CSMT:

1. 12051 CSMT-Madgaon Exp JCO 26.01.2025.

2. 22229 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Exp JCO 26.01.2025.

3. 17617 CSMT- Huzur Sahib Nanded Exp JCO 26.01.2025.

4. 22105 CSMT-Pune Exp JCO 26.01.2025.

5. 22119 CSMT-Madgaon Tejas Exp JCO 26.01.2025.

Regulation of Trains

1. 11140 Hospet-CSMT Exp JCO 25.01.2025 to be regulated by 40 minutes.

2. 20112 Madgaon-CSMT Exp JCO 25.01.2025 to be regulated by 30 minutes.

BLOCK - 2

Date of Block: 26/27.01.2025 (Sunday/Monday Night time).

Duration of Block: 00.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs (3 hours).

Traffic Block Section:

UP & DOWN SLOW Lines and UP & DOWN FAST Lines - Between Byculla and CSMT (excluding both stations).

UP & DOWN HARBOUR Lines - Between Vadala Road and CSMT (excluding both stations).

Working of Suburban Trains During the Block Period:

Suburban services will not be available between Byculla & CSMT stations on the MAIN line and Vadala Road & CSMT stations on the HARBOUR line during the block period.

UP and DOWN suburban services on MAIN Line will be short-terminated/originate at Thane, Kurla, Parel and Byculla stations.

UP and DOWN suburban services on the HARBOUR Line will be short-terminated/originate at Vadala Road station.

Details of Last Local before the block on Main Line:

On Down Slow line for Karjat-departing CSMT at 00.12 hrs & arriving at Karjat at 02.33 hours.

On UP Slow line for CSMT-departing Dombivali at 22.48 hrs & arriving at CSMT at 00.10 hours.

Details of First Local after the block on Main Line:

On Down Slow line for Karjat-departing CSMT at 04.47 hrs & arriving at Karjat at 07.08 hours.

On UP Slow line for CSMT-departing Kalyan at 03.23 hrs & arriving at CSMT at 04.56 hours.

Details of Last Local before the block on Harbour Line:

On Down line for Panvel-departing CSMT at 00.13 hrs & arriving Panvel at 01.33 hours.

On UP line-for CSMT-departing Panvel at 22.46 hrs & arriving CSMT at 00.05 hours.

Details of First Local after the block on Harbour Line:

On Down line-for Panvel-departing CSMT at 04.52 hrs & arriving at Panvel at 06.12 hours.

On UP line-for CSMT-departing Bandra at 04.17 hrs & arriving CSMT at 04.48 hours.

Short Termination of UP Mail/Express trains at Dadar:

1. 12052 Madgaon-CSMT Exp JCO 26.01.2025

2. 11058 Amritsar-CSMT Exp JCO 25.01.2025

3. 22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Exp JCO 26.01.2025

DETAILS OF BLOCK NO 3, 4 & 5

Block 3 - mid-night of 31st January/1st February.

Block 4 - mid-night of 1st /2nd February.

Block 5 - mid-night of 2nd /3rd February.

Duration of Block NO 3, 4 & 5: From 01.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs (2 hours).

Traffic Block Section:

UP & DOWN SLOW Lines and UP & DOWN FAST Lines - Between Byculla and CSMT (excluding both stations).

UP & DOWN HARBOUR Lines - Between Vadala Road and CSMT (excluding both stations).

These blocks are essential for infrastructure development. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway.