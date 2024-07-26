Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Reduce Train Speed Amid Heavy Rains In the City

In response to the ongoing heavy rainfall affecting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Central Railways has announced a reduction in train speeds. According to Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) for Central Railways, the decrease in speed is a precautionary measure due to diminished visibility caused by intense wind and rain, which also impacts train punctuality.

Local authorities, including the Municipal Corporation, KDMC, and MCGA, have issued warnings advising residents to avoid venturing out unless absolutely necessary. A red alert remains in place for the area, underscoring the severity of the weather conditions.

As heavy monsoon rains continue to lash Maharashtra, four major rivers have crossed the danger level, putting riverside villages on high alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of central Maharashtra, anticipating heavy rain until July 26. This alert indicates that the region should brace for severe weather conditions, with the potential for significant disruptions and hazards. The weather department has also advised people to avoid non-essential travel and to stay indoors as much as possible. Emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any incidents caused by the adverse weather.

The municipal corporation is also monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with various agencies to mitigate the impact of the rain. Considering the warning issued, all schools and colleges falling under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area declared a holiday for today. BMC has also appealed to all teachers to inform the concerned guardians and take necessary precautions while leaving the school along with proper coordination at the school level.