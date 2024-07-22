Mumbai Local Train Update: Jacket Stuck on Overhead Wire at Churchgate Station Disrupts Virar-bound Services on Western Line

Western Line services towards Virar have been disrupted due to a bizarre incident at Churchgate station. A jacket got stuck on the overhead wire at platform number 2, disrupting the smooth operation of trains. As a result of the jacket being stuck on the overhead wire, Western Line's Virar-bound trains are running at a slow speed. The disruption has been ongoing for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. RPF personnel are making strenuous efforts to remove the jacket from the wire.

The disruption has caused inconvenience to commuters, who are facing delays in their journeys. The slow movement of trains has led to overcrowding at stations.

Additional Disruption on Central Line

Meanwhile, Central Line services were also affected earlier today. A technical glitch in an express train near Thakurli station resulted in the disruption of Kalyan-bound train services. The downfast track was affected, causing multiple trains to halt at a single location. The signaling system malfunction has since been rectified, and local services are gradually returning to normal. Local trains are currently running 5 to 10 minutes behind schedule. The heavy rush of passengers at Kalyan station has subsided.

IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next 24 hours. Local trains on all three lines are running late due to the weather conditions.