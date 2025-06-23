Mumbai Local Train Update: Overhead Wire Snaps Between Kurla and Sion, Up Fast Line Services Disrupted

Mumbai Local Train Update: Train services on the up fast line toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were disrupted Monday night after an overhead wire snapped between Kurla and Sion stations. The incident occurred around 10.10 p.m. and caused major inconvenience to thousands of passengers returning home on the first working day of the week. Central Railway officials said the electrical engineering team immediately took a block and started repair work. According to the reports, up fast trains were diverted to the up slow line between Mulund and Dadar stations to ease the situation.

Due to an OHE power breakdown over Up fast line between Kurla and Sion, Up fast trains are being diverted via the Up slow line between Mulund and Dadar stations. Efforts are underway to resolve the issue at the earliest. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 23, 2025

Read Also | HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra for the Third Time; Check Last Date, Registration Process and Charges

However, trains heading to Asangaon, Karjat, and Ambernath were delayed due to the disruption.

The disruption caused overcrowding at several stations. Many passengers reported long waits and expressed frustration over the repeated technical failures. Railway officials said restoration work continued late into the night.

Central Railway conducts regular maintenance of tracks, signals and overhead wires during scheduled Sunday megablocks. Commuters expect smooth operations following these efforts. However, incidents like overhead wire failures continue to cause trouble for daily passengers.