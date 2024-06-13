Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Central Line Running Late Due To Technical Issue

Commuters in Mumbai faced disruptions in their daily travel routine today as local train services were held up due to technical faults at the up through line near Vikhroli Station. The delays have resulted in several locals running behind schedule, causing inconvenience to passengers across the city.

Central Railway officials have assured the public that they are working tirelessly to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. However, the exact nature of the technical faults and the estimated time for restoration of normal services remain unspecified.

The disruption in local train services has prompted frustration among commuters, many of whom rely heavily on the suburban rail network for their daily commute. With trains running behind schedule, passengers are left stranded at stations, grappling with uncertainty about their onward journeys.