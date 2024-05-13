Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running Late on Central Line After Being Disrupted by Signal Failure in Thane; Services Restored

The Mumbai division restored train services to normalcy on the Central line route between Kalyan and Kurla stations after it was disrupted by the signal failure in Thane on Monday. However, trains on the Central line are running 30 minutes late due to the disruption. The 10:26 am CSMT bound train from Badlapur is 30 minutes late. It has just crossed Badlapur.

Local train services on the Central Railway's main corridor were disrupted due to signal failure in neighbouring Thane on Monday morning, May 13. A Central Railway spokesperson said suburban services on all the railway lines in Thane failed because of some technical reasons at 9.16 am.

Commuters Seen Walking on Railway Tracks:

Local train services on the central line are affected due to a technical issue near Thane station.

Anyone traveling to and from Thane please check once.

People are walking on the tracks.

"Due to the signal failure at Thane on all lines, services between Kalyan (in Thane) and Kurla (in Mumbai) are affected," the spokesperson said. The problem led to the bunching of trains on both sides of Thane station, as per commuters. Various stations on the route witnessed huge crowds of office-goers waiting for trains in the morning rush hours.

Due to signal failure at Thane on all lines. Services between Kalyan and Kurla are affected.

All efforts are being made to restore the train operations to normalcy.

The signalling system was restored at 10.15 am and services on all the lines were resumed, the CR spokesperson said. After concerted efforts, the signal failure at Thane was fully restored at 10:15 a.m. With the restoration of the signalling system, local and mail express train services have resumed normal operations on the affected routes.

The Central Railway's suburban network on the main corridor is spread from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai to Kalyan (in Thane district) and Khopoli (in Raigad).