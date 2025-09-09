Mumbai: Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Woman and Blackmailing With Obscene Photos in Vakola

Vakola Police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a married woman, threatening to circulate her obscene photos, and demanding money from her. The accused has been identified as Apollon Fernandes.

According to the police, the victim is a 32-year-old woman from Rajkot, Gujarat. She had been looking for a job for the past two years. In March 2024, during her job search, she came in contact with Fernandes, who lives in Santacruz, Mumbai. They soon became friends after he promised to help her secure employment. Frequent interactions eventually led to a relationship between them.

The two would often meet at a hotel in Santacruz, where they engaged in consensual physical relations. During these meetings, Fernandes allegedly clicked obscene photos of the woman. Later, he began demanding sexual favours repeatedly, threatening to leak the photographs to her husband and on social media if she refused. He also started demanding money from her, subjecting her to both financial and physical exploitation.

Unable to bear the harassment, the woman approached Vakola Police on Friday and lodged a complaint against Fernandes. Based on her statement and subsequent verification, police booked him under charges of sexual assault, extortion, blackmail and issuing threats.

On Sunday, Fernandes was arrested and taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.