Mumbai: Man in Dindoshi Fires Shots While Being Intoxicated, Detained by Police

Mumbai: A shooting incident took place in a high-rise building under Dindoshi police station limits in Goregaon East. A man under the influence of alcohol fired several rounds from a revolver.

According to police, the man, who had locked himself in the room, fired a few rounds from a licensed revolver from inside the room. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The man, Raju Ranjan, was taken into custody by the Dindoshi police, the investigating officer said. He is said to have cause disruptions in the police station after being detained.