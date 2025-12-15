Mumbai: Man Posing as Maharashtra CM’s Personal Secretary Cheats Santacruz Businessman of Rs 74 Lakh

A man posing as the personal secretary (PS) to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra has allegedly cheated a Santacruz-based businessman of ₹74 lakh. The Santacruz Police have registered an FIR following a complaint filed by Alpesh Patel (37), a local trader.

According to the complaint, in the last week of February 2025, Patel was introduced by his distant relative Manishbhai Patel to a man identified as Vaibhav Paresh Thakkar. Thakkar claimed to be the Chief Minister’s personal assistant and said he had strong connections at the highest levels of government.

Thakkar allegedly showed an identity card claiming to be the CM’s PS and moved around in a Fortuner SUV fitted with a yellow beacon, accompanied by private bodyguards resembling police personnel. Convinced by his show of authority, Patel believed Thakkar’s claims. Thakkar further told Patel that his wife was an IPS officer posted as a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Mumbai.

Patel has four civil cases pending before the City Civil Court at Dindoshi, Borivali division. During their meetings, Thakkar allegedly offered to get these cases settled quickly, citing his influence. Trusting his claims, Patel sought his help.

In March 2025, Thakkar allegedly began demanding advance payments, assuring speedy disposal of the cases. Patel reportedly paid a total of ₹74 lakh in installments through bank transfers and cash. Thakkar later told him that the amount represented 50 per cent of the total deal and demanded an additional ₹76 lakh after the work was completed.

When Patel refused to make further payments, Thakkar allegedly threatened to ensure unfavourable judgments in the pending civil cases. Despite the payments, no progress was made. On May 22, 2025, Thakkar reportedly sent Patel a letter along with a speed post receipt, assuring assistance, but subsequently stopped responding to calls.

On December 9, 2025, Patel came across a newspaper report stating that Thakkar had cheated several others in a similar manner. He then realised that he too had been defrauded by Thakkar, who had falsely posed as the Chief Minister’s PS.

In his statement, Patel said he had arranged the money by pledging his family jewellery.

Santacruz Police have registered a case against Vaibhav Paresh Thakkar and are conducting a detailed investigation.