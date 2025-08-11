Mumbai Medical Admissions Stalled by Court Cases and Technical Glitches

Medical aspirants across Mumbai and beyond are once again facing uncertainty as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the admission process by yet another day. Initially, Round-I choice filling—where students select preferred colleges—was to close on July 28, with results due on July 31. However, deadlines kept shifting: first to July 31, then August 3, August 4, August 7, and later August 9, citing reasons like certificate arrangements for disabled students, technical glitches, and pending court cases. On Saturday night, candidates saw a fresh website update pushing the deadline to August 11, prolonging the anxiety for many, particularly NRI applicants.

For some families, the changes have been costly and emotionally draining. “My husband works in an East-African country and flew down for our daughter’s college admission. Since he is sponsoring her education under the NRI quota, his presence is required to sign documents. Weeks have passed without progress, leaving us in limbo. We’ve already spent ₹75,000 on airfares. These casual timeline changes have taken a major toll on our mental health,” an Andheri-based parent told *Mid-Day*. A Dombivli-based physiotherapy aspirant added, “It’s not just a few days. Physio admissions start after MBBS and BDS, delaying us for months.”

The long gap between registration and actual admissions is worsening stress levels. “The process is dragging on, and I’m worried about the outcome. My parents and I keep stressing over whether I’ll get my preferred college and how All India Rounds will affect Maharashtra state rounds. The past week has been especially tense,” a Thane-based student told *Mid-Day*. Medical counsellor Jasmine Gogri explained, “Delays damage trust in the system. This year’s process has been plagued with unclear guidelines, sudden changes, and poor communication. Qualified IITs should be roped in for smoother planning.” She said the confusion has hurt genuine NRI aspirants.

Parents are equally frustrated. “Some have travelled from overseas for admissions, only to be held back due to delays,” said Sudha Shenoy, president of the Parents’ Association, speaking to *Mid-Day*. “Local parents have taken official leave to attend admissions, and last-minute cancellations disrupt their schedules. This leads to repeated ticket bookings and cancellations, especially during festive fare hikes.” When contacted by *Mid-Day*, an MCC spokesperson said, “Two Delhi High Court cases regarding NRI and CW admissions delayed counselling till August 9. Technical glitches then caused a one-day extension. We will try to avoid further delays while ensuring all students can reach their chosen colleges.”