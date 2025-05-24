Mumbai Mega Block May 25, 2025: Central & Trans-Harbour Line Local Train Services to Be Affected on Sunday

The local train system is extremely important to everyone in Mumbai. It's an essential part of life for Mumbaikars, helping them reach their destinations on time. However, this Sunday, passengers traveling by train may face some inconvenience. Due to engineering and maintenance work, a mega block will be implemented on two routes this Sunday, during which some train schedules will be altered, and a few trains will be cancelled. If you’re planning to travel on Sunday, make sure to check the train timings in advance. On Sunday, May 25, 2025, mega blocks will be carried out on the Central Railway and Trans-Harbour routes. During this period, some trains will run late, and others will be cancelled.

Central Railway Mega Block Timings:

A mega block will be conducted between Matunga and Mulund stations on the Up and Down slow lines from 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM.

Slow trains departing from CSMT between 10:14 AM and 3:52 PM will be diverted to the Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations. These trains will stop at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund, and then revert to the slow line at Mulund. These trains will run approximately 15 minutes late.

Up slow line trains from Thane between 11:07 AM and 3:51 PM will be diverted to the Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga. These trains will stop at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion, then revert to the slow line at Matunga. These trains will also run 15 minutes late.

All Up and Down locals to and from CSMT between 11 AM and 5 PM will be delayed by about 15 minutes.

Trans-Harbour Route Mega Block Timings: