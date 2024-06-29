Mumbai Mega Block on June 30, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Harbour, Western, and Trans-Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details

Central Railway's Mumbai Division has scheduled extensive maintenance works, necessitating mega blocks on its suburban sections on June 30, 2024. These blocks, planned between 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, will affect the 5th and 6th lines between Thane and Kalyan. Similarly, Western Railway's operations between Ram Mandir and Borivali UP Fast Lines will undergo maintenance from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. As a result, Up Mail/Express trains will be rerouted via Up Fast lines between Kalyan and Thane, resulting in anticipated delays of 10 to 15 minutes upon arrival at their destinations.

During the scheduled maintenance on the Up and Down Harbour lines (excluding the Port line) between Panvel and Vashi stations, train services will be temporarily suspended. Up Harbour line services departing Panvel towards CSMT Mumbai, scheduled from 10:33 am to 3:49 pm, and Down Harbour line services departing CSMT Mumbai towards Panvel/Belapur, scheduled from 9:45 am to 3:12 pm, will not be operational. The maintenance is planned from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm, affecting commuter schedules during this period.

Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Trans-Harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

On Down Harbour line:

Last local before block will depart CSMT Mumbai at 9.30 am and arrive Panvel at 10.50 am.

First local after block will depart CSMT Mumbai at 3.16 pm and arrive Panvel at 4.36 pm.

On Up Harbour line:

Last local for CSMT Mumbai before block will depart Panvel at 10.17 am and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 11.36 am. First local for CSMT Mumbai after block will depart Panvel at 4.10 pm and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 5.30 pm.

On Down Trans-Harbour line:

Last local towards Panvel before block will depart Thane at 9.39 am and arrive Panvel at 10.31 am.

First local towards Panvel after block will depart Thane at 4.00 pm and arrive Panvel at 04.52 pm.

On Up Trans-Harbour line:

Last local towards Thane before block will depart Panvel at 10.41 am and arrive Thane at 11.33 am.

First local towards Thane after block will depart Panvel at 4.26 pm and arrive Thane at 5.20 pm.

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai-Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Port line services will be available between Belapur/Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.