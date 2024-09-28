Mumbai Mega Block on September 29, 2024: 5 Hours Block on Central Line and Jumbo Block on Western Line on Sunday; Check Details of Harbour Train Services

The Central Railway (CR) Mumbai Division will take a ‘Mega Block’ on its suburban sections to carry out essential engineering and maintenance works On September 29, 2024. Additionally, the Western Railway will conduct a 10-hour jumbo block from midnight Saturday to Sunday to facilitate the construction of a sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations on the Up and Down Fast line.

Details of the blocks are as follows:

Central Railway

Block Between Matunga and Mulund Up and Down Slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

There will be a block between Matunga and Mulund Up and Down Slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. According to Central Railway, the Down Slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Down Fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on Down Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up slow line services departing Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion and further re-diverted on UP slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule

On the Down Slow line, the last Local before the block will be Titwala local leaving CSMT at 09.53 am and the first local after the block will be Asangaon local leaving CSMT will be at 3.32 pm.

On the Up Slow line, the last local before the block will be Asangaon local leaving Thane at 10.27 am and the first local after the block will be Kalyan local leaving Thane at 04.03 pm.

Block between UP and DN Harbour lines between Kurla and Vashi from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

The Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services for CSMT departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

On the Down Harbour line, the last local before the block will be Panvel local departing CSMT at 10.18 am and the first local after the block will be Panvel local departing CSMT at 3.44 pm.

On the UP Harbour line, the last local before the block will depart from Panvel at 10.05 am and the first local after the block will depart from Panvel at 3.45 pm.

However, Special services will run between CSMT-Kurla and Kurla - Panvel/Vashi during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi / Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Meanwhile, Central Railway stated these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Western Railway Jumbo Block

The Western Railway will implement a 10-hour Jumbo Block over the weekend to facilitate the construction of a sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations. This Jumbo Block will commence at 12 AM on Sunday and continue until 10 AM, impacting both the Up and Down Fast lines, as well as the fifth line.

During the block period, all trains on the Up and Down Fast lines will operate on the Slow Line between Borivali and Andheri stations. Additionally, all mail and express trains on the fifth line from Andheri to Borivali will run on the Fast Line.

The Western Railway stated that some suburban trains will be affected during the block, resulting in certain trains being canceled or short-terminated.