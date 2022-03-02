Mumbai Metro 7: Rates for 'Mumbai Metro 7' fixed! Said by MMRDA.

Mumbai Metrol 7: The Mumbai Metro Development Authority (MMDA) has almost fixed the ticket prices for the upcoming Mumbai Metrol 7. The minimum fare for Mumbai Metro 7 will be Rs 10, MMRDA Commissioner S.V. R. Given by Srinivas. Metro transport between Dahisar to Aarey Colony will be started on this route.

Work on Metro 7 is nearing completion. After getting all the necessary permits and certificates required to start passenger transport through Mumbai Metro 7, Mumbai Metro will be launched in a month. Srinivas informed that in the first phase, Metro 7 and 2A will jointly start the 20-kilometer route. The second phase of the route will be 15 km long and we will start a 35 km metro line, he said. Metro 2A is also in the final stages. He said that Phase 1 traffic on this route will be started along with 'Mumbai Metro 7' Metro.

Equipped with 10 metro trains and manpower

A total of 10 metro trains will be used for the first phase of ‘Metro 2A’ and ‘Metro 7’. The testing of these vehicles has been going on for the last several months. So now the safety test of these vehicles has been completed. So now these trains are ready to run with passenger capacity. On the other hand, in the first phase, the responsibility of management and operation of the metro has been entrusted to an independent body. The MMRDA-run mechanism has provided the required manpower. Their training has also been completed and the staff is ready to serve.

The route will be Metro 2A Metro 2A is 18.5 km long. There will be Metro 2A route from Dahisar West to DN Nagar station. This route includes Dahisar East, Upper Dahisar, Kanderpada, Mandpeshwar, Eksar, Borivali (West), Shimpoli, Kandivali (West), Dhanukarwadi, Valanai, Malad (West), Lower Malad, Pahadi Goregaon, Goregaon (West), Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara. And DN Nagar will be such stations.

Stations on Metro-7 route There will be 14 stations on the Metro-7 route. Dahisar East, Overipada, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi, Aarey, Goregaon East (Mahanand Dairy), Jogeshwari East (JVLR Junction), Shankarwadi, Gundwali (Andheri East).