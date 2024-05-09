Mumbai Metropolitan Region Braces for First Pre-Monsoon Thunderstorms from May 11-15

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is set to experience its first significant evening pre-monsoon thunderstorms starting this Saturday and expected to persist through the subsequent five days (May 11-15). Monday and Tuesday are poised to represent the apex of this weather phenomenon. While the estimated distribution of rainfall serves as a guideline rather than an exact forecast, it provides a broad overview of what can be anticipated.

Here's your full details on #MumbaiRains May 11-15 ⛈️



MMR all set to witness it's first good spell of evening #PreMonsoon#thunderstorms from Saturday onwards, for subsequent 5 days. Monday/Tuesday likely to be the peak of the activity. Estimated rainfall distribution shown in… https://t.co/rHdHEHb4dVpic.twitter.com/ZVjdxy7gmw — Athreya Shetty 🇮🇳 (@shetty_athreya) May 9, 2024

It's gonna rain this weekend, Mumbai🤩

Update on rains 11-14 May ⛈️



Good news Mumbaikars, conditions now look more favourable over Mumbai & Maharashtra coast for moderate rains ✅



As per the latest forecast, South Mumbai looks more wet compared to Mumbai Suburbs as the south &… https://t.co/XdBMIcDN6Zpic.twitter.com/1iis9Szi0w — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 9, 2024

Areas including Kalyan, Karjat, Ulhasnagar, and certain parts of Navi Mumbai are primed to experience substantial rainfall, albeit not necessarily on a daily basis. Conversely, Mumbai proper and Palghar are likely to witness the highest likelihood of precipitation, particularly during the early hours of Sunday and the evening hours of Monday. Residents might awaken to cloudy, rainy mornings on both Sunday and Monday, evoking the imminent arrival of the monsoon season.