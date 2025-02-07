Mumbai: NCB Busts Drug Syndicate, Seizes 11.5 Kg Cocaine, Hydroponic Ganja, Cannabis Gummies Worth ₹200 Crore; Four Arrested

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit has seized 11.540 kg of high-quality cocaine, 4.9 kg of hybrid strain hydroponic ganja, and 200 packets (5.5 kg) of cannabis gummies. The total value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around ₹200 crore. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the operation.

This seizure is the result of an extensive investigation that began in January 2025, following the interception of a smaller consignment containing 200 grams of cocaine. Based on technical surveillance and inputs from human intelligence sources, the NCB traced the supply chain and conducted a raid in Navi Mumbai. During the raid on 31st January 2025, the authorities not only seized the narcotics but also recovered ₹16 lakh in cash.

Investigations have revealed that the syndicate is linked to an international network. The initial seizure was made from an international courier agency in Mumbai, where the consignment was being prepared to be shipped to Australia. Further probes uncovered that a significant portion of the drugs was hidden in Navi Mumbai.

Preliminary findings suggest that the syndicate is operated by individuals based overseas. The drugs were sourced from the United States and distributed in India and other countries using courier services, small freight shipments, and human carriers. To avoid detection by law enforcement agencies, traffickers used fake identities and remained unaware of each other's real names.

Four suspects have been arrested so far, and the NCB is continuing its investigation to identify other members of the network and their contacts both in India and internationally.

Under the government’s mission for a drug-free society, the NCB has been intensifying its efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks across the country.