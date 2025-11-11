Mumbai: Notorious ‘Drug Queen’ Roma Shaikh, Alias ‘Pagli’, Arrested Under PIT NDPS Act; Sent to Kolhapur Jail

In a major crackdown on repeat drug offenders, the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has once again arrested and detained the city’s infamous drug trafficker Roma Arif Shaikh, popularly known as ‘Pagli’, under the PIT NDPS Act, 1988. She has been sent to Kolhapur’s Kalamba Jail for a period of one year.

According to officials, 37-year-old Roma Shaikh, known for her deep involvement in the city’s narcotics network, has been facing eight serious cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across various police stations in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Byculla Police had taken preventive action against her under Section 110 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). However, even after being released on bail, Roma resumed her drug trafficking activities, prompting authorities to take stricter preventive measures.

Following continuous surveillance and intelligence inputs, the Anti-Narcotics Cell prepared a detailed proposal under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act and forwarded it through Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharati to the Home Department of the Maharashtra Government.

After receiving approval from the state government, a detention order was executed on November 11, 2025, and Shaikh was lodged in Kolhapur’s Kalamba Jail to curb her ongoing involvement in the drug trade.

Officials described Roma Shaikh as one of the city’s most persistent female offenders in the narcotics business, whose repeated involvement in the drug network has made her a key target in Mumbai’s ongoing anti-drug operations.