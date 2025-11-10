Mumbai on High Alert After Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, Security Tightened at Major Landmarks

In the wake of a car explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort on Monday evening, Mumbai Police have stepped up security measures across the city and issued a high alert to prevent any untoward incident. Mumbai Police Commissioner, Deven Bharti has said on this that Mumbai Police is taking precautionary measures.

Following intelligence inputs from central agencies, police presence has been significantly increased at key public and religious locations, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Haji Ali Dargah, Siddhivinayak Temple, and Mahalaxmi Temple. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) have been deployed in sensitive zones.

Additional security checks have also been enforced at major railway stations such as CSMT, Dadar, and Andheri, with police conducting intensified patrols, bag inspections, and vehicle checks at entry and exit points.

Senior officials from Mumbai Police confirmed that the alert was issued as a precautionary measure after reports of the blast in Delhi surfaced. “We are maintaining a high level of vigilance across all crowded areas and critical infrastructure. Citizens are urged to remain calm and cooperate with the police,” an official said.

Meanwhile, central intelligence and Delhi Police continue to probe the cause of the explosion, with early inputs suggesting that a possible terror link has not been ruled out.

Mumbai’s security agencies remain on standby, ensuring close coordination with national agencies until further clarity emerges from Delhi’s investigation.