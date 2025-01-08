Mumbai Parcel Fraud: Delivery Boy Swaps iPhone With Diary; Arrested
By vishal.singh | Published: January 8, 2025 08:53 AM2025-01-08T08:53:43+5:302025-01-08T08:55:16+5:30
Mumbai's Bangur Nagar Police have arrested a delivery executive accused of stealing an iPhone from a parcel and replacing ...
Mumbai's Bangur Nagar Police have arrested a delivery executive accused of stealing an iPhone from a parcel and replacing it with a diary before delivering it to the customer. The arrested individual has been identified as 19-year-old Nikhil Sonar.
According to Bangur Nagar Police, the complainant had ordered an iPhone worth ₹81,649 from an e-commerce website on December 27, 2024, and paid for it using a credit card. Two days later, when the parcel arrived, the customer was shocked to find a diary instead of the phone.
The complainant immediately contacted the e-commerce platform, followed by reaching out to the delivery executive, who denied any responsibility. Left with no choice, the customer filed a police complaint.
Following an investigation, the police apprehended the accused. The matter is currently under further investigation.Open in app