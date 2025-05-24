Mumbai: Police Bust Sex Racket at Oshiwara Spa, One Arrested and Three Rescued

The Amboli Police in Mumbai have busted a sex racket that was being operated under the guise of a spa near the Oshiwara metro station. A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case, and three women have been rescued from the premises.

According to police officials, they had received a tip-off about illegal activities being carried out in the name of spa services. Acting on this information, the police deployed a decoy customer to the spa located in Crystal Plaza. After confirming the illegal operation, a raid was conducted by the police team.

During the raid, the accused allegedly offered sexual services in exchange for Rs 5,000, following which he was taken into custody. The police also seized 20 packets of condoms from the spa during the operation.

The three rescued women, aged 24, 25 and 31, are reported to be residents of West Bengal and Karnataka. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.