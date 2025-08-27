Mumbai Police Grants Conditional Permission for Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Protest at Azad Maidan on August 29

Manoj Jarange Patil Mumbai Azad Maidan Protest News: Mumbai Police has granted conditional permission to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to hold a protest at Azad Maidan on Friday, August 29, 2025. According to the reports, the permission allows a one-day protest with a maximum of 5,000 participants. The agitation will start at 9 a.m. and must end by 6 p.m.

The High Court on Tuesday, August 27, 2025, said that Jarange cannot hold a protest without prior permission from the authorities, citing law and order concerns in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival. A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne noted the government could offer an alternative site at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. This would allow the protest while preventing disruption of daily life in the city.

Earlier, Jarange set out from Jalna with hundreds of supporters. Responding to the permission, Jarange said the government should grant Marathas quota under the OBC category in a single day. “If the permission is for one day, then the government should give us quota in one day. We will stop the agitation. I will sit for an indefinite hunger strike while following the guidelines,” he told reporters in Jalna.

(With inputs from agencies)