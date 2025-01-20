Mumbai Police Recovers Key Evidence in Saif Ali Khan's Attack Case

Mumbai Police have recovered crucial evidence in the case involving actor Saif Ali Khan's attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, alias Vijay Das (30). The recovered items include the clothes worn by the accused during the incident, the shirt he was seen wearing after the crime, a mobile phone, and earphones purchased from a shop.

A police official stated that the clothes retrieved from the accused have been sent for forensic examination to gather more evidence.

The accused reportedly entered the actor’s residence through a broken grille of the bathroom window in the room of Khan's son, Jeh (Jehangir), and carried out the crime.

The commotion during the incident caused panic among the four male domestic helpers present in the house. One of them was so terrified that he hid somewhere within the residence.

Police also revealed that the accused was carrying no documents at the time of his arrest. Upon retrieving a contact number from his phone, police called his parents in Bangladesh, who confirmed his identity. They informed the authorities that the accused is indeed their son and had studied up to the 12th grade in Bangladesh. He was also active in sports at the school level.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.