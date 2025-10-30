Mumbai Police Recruitment Drive: State Approves Hiring of 2,479 Constables to Fill Vacancies

The Maharashtra Home Department has sanctioned a large-scale recruitment drive for the Mumbai Police, approving the hiring of 2,479 constables to fill vacancies created by retirements until December 2024, reported Hindustan Times. According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) S. Jayakumar, the initiative aims to ease the ongoing staff shortage that has persisted since the Covid-19 pandemic, a period during which no new appointments were made. With nearly 1,500 constables retiring annually, the department has faced a widening manpower gap. Applications for the new posts are open until November 30, and the selected candidates are expected to join the force by late 2026 after completing training.

In recent years, the Mumbai Police have been depending on personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) to meet staffing needs caused by the shortage, as per the Hindustan Times report. Officials said that while the MSF’s assistance has been crucial, no decision has been made yet regarding when their services will be phased out. Meanwhile, sources within the BJP revealed that the state government has expedited recruitment and compassionate appointments—jobs provided to dependents of employees who die in service or retire on medical grounds—before the upcoming local body elections, aiming to boost employment opportunities and address public workforce concerns.

Currently, the Mumbai Police comprises around 52,000 personnel, including 42,000 constables, 7,000 officers, and 2,000 drivers, while the rest serve in clerical and administrative roles, according to Hindustan Times. In addition to this police recruitment, the state has also permitted the jail department to hire 173 constables to tackle the acute staff shortage across prisons in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This includes key facilities such as Arthur Road, Byculla, Thane, Kalyan, and Taloja jails, which have been struggling with limited manpower amid increasing workloads and security demands.