Mumbai police registers case against 2 mosques for violating loudspeakers rules

Raj Thackeray had held a rally in Aurangabad on May 1 and lambasted the Uddhav Thackeray government on the issue of loudspeakers. He had set a May 3 deadline for the removal of the loudspeakers from mosques. He had also threatened that "his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa with double the volume of 'Azaan' (Muslim prayers) in front of the mosques if the state government doesn't act within the deadline".

At the end of the deadline, numerous MNS workers were detained for allegedly trying to put up loudspeakers outside mosques to play Hanuman Chalisa.

The police had initiated action as the social condition in the state was deteriorating. Many mosques in Mumbai have been allowed. Also, some mosques have been denied permission due to the Silent Zone. However, today the Mumbai Police has registered a case against the management of two mosques for violating the rules.

Mumbai Police has registered two cases of non-compliance with the Supreme Court order regarding loudspeakers in Mumbai. If someone is playing the speaker from 6 am to 10 pm, it is mandatory to follow the prescribed decibel rules. However, the administration of Noorani Mosque in Bandra and Cemetery Mosque in Santa Cruz did not follow the rules. As a result, Mumbai Police has registered a case against these two mosques under Section 188 of the Penal Code and Section 37 (1), (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. An offense under Section 33 (R) (3) of the Noise Prohibition Act has also been registered.