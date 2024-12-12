Mumbai: Powai Police Nab 46-Year-Old Supplier with Drugs Worth Rs 3.30 Crore

In a significant crackdown, Powai police arrested a 46-year-old drug supplier, Mohammad Sadiq Hanif Syed, on Thursday. The arrest led to the recovery of over ₹3.30 crore worth of charas (hashish) and an illegal firearm.

According to police sources, the operation began when a patrolling team noticed suspicious activity near Vihar Lake in Powai. The police stopped a car and upon searching, found 6 kilograms of charas along with a country-made pistol in the vehicle.

Upon further interrogation, the accused disclosed additional details, leading to the recovery of another 7.185 kilograms of charas. In total, the police seized 13.21 kilograms of the contraband substance.

The seized drugs, valued at ₹3.30 crore in the illegal market, along with the accused’s car, have been confiscated. The police have charged Syed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

Officials revealed that Syed has a criminal history, with two prior cases of drug supply and one related to drug consumption. Investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the charas and dismantle the broader smuggling network.

This arrest marks a significant victory in the city’s fight against drug trafficking.