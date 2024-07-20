Mumbai Rains: At Least 20 Rescued From Raging Floodwaters by Forming Human Chain at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (Watch Video)

At least 20 people were trapped in a raging flood water at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali due to heavy rains. The group, who had visited the park, was rescued by forming a human chain with the help of forest department officials. A video of the rescue operation has gone viral, showing the successful evacuation of all individuals trapped in the fast-flowing water.

Watch video here:

In #Borivali's Sanjay Gandhi National Park, people formed a human chain to safely cross the raging water flow. Facing challenging conditions, they linked arms to navigate through the strong currents and ensure everyone made it across safely#SanjayGandhiNationalPark#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/6gBwfhd8PR — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 20, 2024

The heavy rainfall that began early this morning has disrupted daily life across Mumbai. The Andheri subway has been closed due to severe waterlogging caused by the intense downpour. Additionally, Tulsi Lake within Sanjay Gandhi National Park has started overflowing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy rain in isolated areas. In Thane, 104.10 mm of rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). This brings the total rainfall since June 1 to 1,528.41 mm, surpassing last year's total of 1,501.99 mm for the same period.