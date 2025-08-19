Mumbai Rains: Greater Mumbai CP Urges Private Sector to Allow Work From Home

The Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, issued an advisory, urging citizens to stay indoors unless travel was absolutely essential.

Mumbai Police Chief Urges Citizens To Avoid Stepping Out

“Good Morning Mumbai. Hope you are adhering to the safety guidelines in wake of the heavy showers expected today. Please take care, step out only if necessary, prevent going near the shore during high tide and don’t forget, you will find us around the corner for help, in case of any emergency,” the Commissioner posted on X. He also appealed the private sector offices to enable work from home as much as possible for today.

In light of the situation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Tuesday. State authorities also urged offices to allow employees to leave early and advised citizens to remain indoors to ensure safety.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rains in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area (Mumbai city and suburbs) today, Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Similarly, Mumbai is receiving continuous rains.

Against this backdrop, except for essential services in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, the Municipal Corporation, acting as the District Disaster Management Authority, is declaring a holiday today for all other government and semi-government offices as well as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation offices.