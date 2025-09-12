Mumbai: ₹2.70 Crore Robbery in Girgaon; Armed Men Loot Angadia Employee and Driver

In a daring late-night robbery in Girgaon, four unidentified armed men looted a bag containing ₹2.70 crore from an angadia employee and his driver on Tuesday night.

A senior police officer confirmed that multiple teams have been formed to trace the culprits. The police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers.

According to VP Road Police, the incident occurred around 8 pm on September 10 near Earth Cotum Construction building in Girgaon. The complainant, Narayan (51), stated that his driver, Pintu, was sitting inside a silver Toyota Innova Crysta when the assailants attacked.

The accused allegedly overpowered Pintu, rendered him unconscious, tied him to the seat with a green nylon rope, and forcibly snatched the cash-filled bag before fleeing the spot.

The VP Road Police have registered a case under sections 305(c) and 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators suspect that the gang specifically targeted the angadia courier.