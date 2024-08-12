Mumbai RTO Issues Order Banning Police Stickers on Private Vehicles

In a recent directive from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai, it has been mandated that police personnel are not allowed to display ‘Police’ stickers, plates, or logos on their private vehicles. The order comes in response to observations of officers, dressed in their khaki uniforms, using personal cars adorned with police markings while off duty.

Police officers and staff often experience a shift in attitude when traveling in official police vehicles, receiving respect and deference. However, once off duty, shedding the 'khaki' identity can be challenging. Many officers find that the public continues to expect the same level of respect in their personal lives. They prefer not to face scrutiny or be asked for documents while traveling with family or attending to personal matters.

Even when police officers travel to different districts or states, they often feel they should not be stopped due to their profession. As a result, some officers place stickers or signs on their private vehicles to indicate their police affiliation, with some even using logos directly on their cars. However, such practices are prohibited under the Motor Vehicles Act. The transport department has previously issued directives addressing this issue to ensure compliance.

Vicky Jadhav, the complainant, reported the use of police insignia on private vehicles by officers and employees across various districts in the state. He called for action against those who display such markings. In response, the Regional Transport Department has acknowledged the complaint and has issued instructions for appropriate measures to be taken.

Action Against Unauthorized Markings on Private Vehicles

The use of police insignia and the term 'Police' is prohibited on private vehicles. Additionally, private vehicles cannot display 'Maharashtra Government' markings. In response, motor vehicle inspectors and assistant motor vehicle inspectors have been directed to enforce this regulation and take action against any vehicles displaying these unauthorized inscriptions.