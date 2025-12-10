Mumbai Sees Sharp Rise in Missing Cases as 82 People — Including 60 Women — Vanish in Just 36 Days

Mumbai, a city often regarded as a safe environment for residents, particularly women, is currently witnessing a worrying rise in missing-person cases. Between November 1 and December 6, the Mumbai Police registered a startling 82 missing reports, out of which 60 involved females reported The Free Press Journal. Neighbourhoods such as Kurar Village, Vakola, Powai, Malwani, and Sakinaka have become concerning zones due to repeated incidents, reported Mid Day. As per the Maharashtra Police report from June to December of this year, the city recorded 134 missing children cases, indicating a broader pattern.

Focusing on the 82 missing cases recorded between early November and early December, data showed that eighteen-year-olds contributed significantly to the numbers. Among them, 41 were girls, and 13 were boys, reflecting a disproportionate impact on young women. Disturbingly, the reports also included much younger victims, with girls as young as five listed as missing. The data further revealed that among boys, the highest number of missing children were 11-year-olds. These figures highlight the growing vulnerability of minors across various age groups in Mumbai.

Police officials explained that the available statistics may still fall short of showing the actual scale of the problem, as numerous cases go unreported. Many families refrain from approaching authorities due to fear, social stigma, or emotional distress associated with reporting a missing child. Officers noted that a considerable portion of missing minors are traced within the initial days through CCTV analysis, technical tracking, and extensive ground-level investigation. They added that search efforts are significantly intensified when minors are involved, ensuring that all possible resources are deployed to locate them promptly and safely.

In another deeply troubling incident, authorities recently discovered the body of an eight-year-old boy inside a building’s water tank in Nalasopara, causing widespread alarm among local residents. The child, identified as Mehtaj Mustafa Shaikh from Kararibad in the Khadija Building, Nalasopara (West), had been missing since December 3. According to police accounts, the boy had stepped out of his house around 1 pm without informing his family, leading to an immediate search operation. His tragic recovery on December 8 has intensified concerns over child safety in the region.