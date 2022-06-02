Mumbai Sessions court grants interim protection to Mohit Kamboj in fraud case

Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday granted interim protection to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj from arrest in an alleged case of fraud registered by Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police. The court has directed Kamboj to appear before the police for a probe & not to leave the city without Court's permission.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a case of fraud against Kamboj following a complaint by the manager of Indian Overseas Bank.

As per the Mumbai police, the manager alleged that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crores and used it for a purpose other than the intended purpose.

A case has been registered under sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kamboj and the other two directors, Mumbai Police said.

