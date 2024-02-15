Mumbai Shocker: 59-Year Old Man Arrested for Abusing Minor for Four Years in Jogeshwari

Mumbai: A 59-year-old man has been allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy at knifepoint in Jogeshwari, police said on Sunday. A case under POCSO was registered at Meghwadi police station and the accused was arrested late last night.



The police have registered a case on the complaint of the boy. According to the complaint, the abuse lasted between Jan. 1, 2019, and Feb. 6, 2024. The accused already has two criminal cases registered against him. These include offenses such as molestation and assault. The accused took advantage of the fact that the boy was living alone in the house and repeatedly sexually assaulted him by threatening to kill him at knifepoint. The boy approached the police on Wednesday night and exposed the torture as the accused's atrocities escalated. The police registered a case last night and arrested the accused. The accused and the boy live in the same locality. The boy is in a state of mental shock due to the incident.