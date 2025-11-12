Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Woman on Churchgate Local Train, Records Her Video Without Consent; Booked

Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman got molested and assaulted and filmed without consent on local train. Churchgate railway police have booked accused in connection to this case. As per the information provided by railway police, incident took place on November 9, around 8.20 pm on a Churchgate–Borivali fast local train in the general compartment.

Accused identified as Hemanshu Gandhi (40) is a resident of Malad east and works in a private company. Victim advocate, practises at the Bombay High Court lives in Bandra west. While she was returning home from work accused allegedly recorded video without taking her permission. She stopped him from filming and after getting down at Borivali railway station victim lodged a complaint.

Mumbai Local train Accident

In an tragic accident 41-year-old man died after falling from a moving local train on Friday, November 8 2025. According to the information provided by authorities incident took place at Vashi railway station at around 4:15 pm. Deceased identified as Jayesh Shashikant Mayekar, a resident of Mumbai Central was trying to board local train heading towards CSMT from platforms 3 and 4. He lost his balance and fell between the train and the platform.

FPJ reported, deceased sustained multiple injuries after fall and was rushed to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital in Vashi. But unfortunately he scummed to injuries by the time he reached hospital where doctors declared him dead at 5:13 p.m.

According to Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undre, A man died after falling from a moving train, sustaining a fractured skull, severed left ankle, and broken left arm. Vashi Railway Police have registered an accidental death report and PSI Dharamraj Pardhi is investigating the incident.