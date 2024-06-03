Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Wife and Son in Andheri Over Delay in Bringing Birthday Cake; Accused On the Run

A man allegedly attacked his wife and injured his son in the Sakinaka area in Andheri, said Mumbai Police on Monday, June 3. Both has been admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital. The woman received injuries on her wrist, while the son was attacked on the chest and stomach and is seriously injured.

According to the police, Rajendra Shinde stabbed his wife and son with a knife over delay in bringing his birthday cake. A case has been registered against the accused, and police are searching for him as he's on the run. 

