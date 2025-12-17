Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girls Raped After Being Drugged in Soft Drinks; Accused Arrested Within Six Hours

Mumbai witnessed a shocking incident that has shaken public conscience, where a man allegedly drugged minor girls by mixing sedative pills in soft drinks, raped them while they were unconscious, and later threatened to make their obscene videos viral. The accused is suspected to have targeted at least eight to ten minor girls so far. Acting swiftly, the Kurar Police arrested the accused within just six hours of the complaint being registered.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mahesh Ramesh Pawar (45). He was apprehended from Virar by the Kurar Police detection team under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Tawde.

According to the police investigation, the accused would lure the girls on the pretext of offering them soft drinks, into which he allegedly mixed intoxicating pills. After the victims lost consciousness, he sexually assaulted them and recorded videos of the crime. The accused would later use these videos to repeatedly blackmail and sexually exploit the victims.

Further investigation, based on a complaint registered at Kurar Police Station on December 13, revealed that the accused had shared one such rape video in a WhatsApp group meant for persons with disabilities. The victim in this case is also reportedly a differently-abled minor. Investigators have also found that the accused committed similar offences within the jurisdiction of Vakola Police Station.

Considering the seriousness of the offence and jurisdictional aspects, the Kurar Police have handed over the accused to the Vakola Police for further investigation. Vakola Police are currently conducting a detailed probe and are searching for more victims connected to the case.