Mumbai Shocker: Woman Molested in Running Rickshaw By Co-Passenger in Borivali

In a shocking incident in Borivali, Mumbai, a 29-year-old woman bravely jumped from a moving autorickshaw after allegedly being molested by a fellow passenger. The Borivali police swiftly responded to the incident, registering a case of molestation and apprehending both the alleged perpetrator and the autorickshaw driver.

According to authorities, the victim, employed at a private firm, frequently commutes to Borivali railway station via shared autorickshaws.On Wednesday, she went to the nearest stand in Poisar in Borivali and sat in the share auto-rickshaw to get to her workplace,” an officer said. Subsequently, two other passengers got in and sat next to her. However, after the rickshaw started moving, the passenger who was sitting beside her started touching her inappropriately.

The woman asked the rickshaw driver to stop the vehicle, but he did not. As the molester did not stop touching her and went to kiss her, in a bid to escape, she jumped out of the vehicle,” said a police officer.“Despite knowing that the woman had jumped off, the driver did not stop and escaped,” he added.When the woman jumped out, residents of Sai Baba Nagar gathered and alerted the police. She suffered injuries and was treated at a hospital before being discharged.“Our van was near the spot and after we were informed, our team went there and took her to the hospital,” said an officer.

Borivali police then recorded the statement of the woman and registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the IPC.We deputed our team to locate the suspect and the rickshaw driver as he had not stopped to help the ailing woman, nor did he bring the molester to the police,” said an officer.Police then examined the CCTV footage from which they managed to get the registration number of his vehicle after which the auto-rickshaw driver identified as Sanjeev Ram (32) was traced and brought to the police station.The auto rickshaw driver was arrested late on Wednesday. The molester Dhirajkumar Tiwari (40) has also been arrested.