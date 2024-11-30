Mumbai: Site Supervisor Files Complaint Over Vehicle Damage at Atal Setu Bridge

A major incident involving damage to public property was reported early this morning at the Atal Setu Bridge connecting Sewree to Nhava Sheva. Pranav Ramchandra Kesarkar (21), a site supervisor employed with Gawar Construction on the MTHL Bridge project, has lodged an official complaint regarding the negligence of a vehicle driver.

According to Kesarkar, who resides at Siddheshwar Society in Sewree with his family, he arrived at the construction site at 8:00 AM on Friday. While reviewing a WhatsApp group for work-related updates, he discovered a video shared by Khalid, a night-shift supervisor. The video showed a motor dumper (MH47-BL8299) causing significant damage to a crash barrier on the bridge.

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 6:15 AM. The dumper driver, allegedly operating the vehicle recklessly, struck the crash barrier on the bridge and fled the scene without reporting the incident. Preliminary assessments by the site team revealed damage to iron crash barriers estimated to be worth ₹9 Lakhs.

Upon learning of the situation, Kesarkar immediately informed Project Manager Sufiyan Qazi and, accompanied by Civil Engineer Abhishek Bhagat, conducted an on-site inspection. The damaged barrier was located approximately 8.08 kilometers along the Atal Setu route from Sewree towards Nhava Sheva.

Kesarkar’s complaint states that the driver of the dumper, in addition to violating traffic laws, endangered lives and caused significant damage to public infrastructure. He has requested legal action against the driver for negligence and reckless driving.

Authorities have taken note of the complaint, and further investigation is underway.