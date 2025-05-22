Mumbai to Rajasthan Travel Made Easier with This New Weekly Superfast Train
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 22, 2025 21:41 IST2025-05-22T21:39:04+5:302025-05-22T21:41:01+5:30
In a major boost to travel between Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Indian Railways has announced the launch of a new weekly superfast train service between Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and Bikaner Junction in Rajasthan. The Train No. 21903/21904 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Junction Superfast Express (Weekly) promises faster, more comfortable travel for passengers heading to or from western Rajasthan. The train will leave every Monday from Bandra Terminus from this month. It will depart from Bikaner every Wednesday. Bookings for both trains will open on May 23, 2025, at all reservation centers and online through the IRCTC website and mobile app.
Service Details:
- Train 21903 will depart from Bandra Terminus every Monday, beginning May 26, 2025.
- Train 21904 will depart from Bikaner Junction every Wednesday, starting May 28, 2025.
New Train Alert! Bandra (T) – Bikaner Superfast Express (Weekly).— DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) May 22, 2025
We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Train No. 21903/21904 Bandra Terminus (BDTS) – Bikaner Junction – Bandra Terminus (BDTS) Superfast Express (Weekly) – enhancing connectivity between Mumbai & Rajasthan with…
Key Stops:
- The train will provide vital connectivity across several states, halting at the following major commercial stations:
- Maharashtra/Gujarat: Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Sabarmati (SBIB), Mahesana, Palanpur
- Rajasthan: Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Junction, Pali Marwar, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur, Nokha, Deshnok
Ideal for Tourists and Pilgrims
The weekly schedule makes this train particularly convenient for weekend travelers and tourists. It’s also expected to benefit pilgrims visiting the famous Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok, as well as travelers exploring Rajasthan's cultural gems like Jodhpur and Bikaner.
Passengers are encouraged to check the IRCTC website or app for exact timings, seat availability, and fare details. This new service is part of Indian Railways' broader efforts to enhance connectivity and promote tourism across India. Don't miss out—book your tickets starting May 23, and let your family and friends know about this exciting new travel option!